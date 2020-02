MUNISING, MI-- The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is telling snowmobilers to stay off the ice after a machine fell through near Munising Bay Tuesday.

Officials say two people were riding the snowmobile when it broke through the ice about two miles north of Grand Island Landing. Both were able to make their way off the ice.

Fluctuating temperatures have made ice around the Great Lakes unstable. Deputies say it’s thin around Munising and snowmobilers should refrain from riding on the ice.