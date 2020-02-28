Weather likely a factor in Sault man's traffic death

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI-- A Sault Ste. Marie man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Thursday around 10:15 p.m. to Tilson Road near Strawberry Lane. They found a small car with heavy damage in the middle of the road.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver, Trevor Becker, 42, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway. The car struck a large tree, ejected Becker, and spun back onto the road. Becker was found in a nearby ditch.

Officials started CPR but Becker died of his injuries.

Deputies say driving too fast in snowy and windy conditions and not wearing a seat belt appear to be factors in Becker’s death.

The crash remains under investigation.