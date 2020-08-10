Webinar available to Upper Peninsula businesses on new Department of Defense compliance

MARQUETTE, MI-- As Upper Peninsula businesses look to engage with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through contracts, there is a new model that all vendors for the DoD will need to follow.

Suppliers without a Request for Proposal (RFP) required Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) will not be able to win new DoD contracts individually or as part of a team. The DoD CMMC is a new model to measure cybersecurity capabilities across all DoD suppliers. DoD is targeting requiring Certification Levels in RFPs by late 2020.

“Although the business community continues to be challenged by COVID-19, businesses in the Upper Peninsula also need to be mindful of new regulations that are nonetheless still coming online that will directly impact them. Towards that end, it is critical for all U.P. DoD suppliers and those looking to do business with the Department of Defense to understand and be prepared for CMMC,” said Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP.

That is why the Delta County Economic Development Alliance, the Dickinson County Economic Development Alliance, the Menominee Business Development Corporation and InvestUP are working in partnership to provide an informational webinar for U.P. businesses that offers an overview of the CMMC model and its foundations.

“While CMMC will be a necessity for all DoD Suppliers, it can also be an opportunity to better understand your current cybersecurity posture and how to prioritize improvement efforts,” said NCG President, Chris Bender. “With a thoughtful approach companies can accomplish compliance requirements and at the same time deliver business value with better protection of their data and systems.”

The session will explore what organizations will need to have in place to achieve various levels of certification, along with best practices for getting started.

This 30 minute webinar will take place on August 19, 2020 at 10:30am ET

It is free and open to all U.P. businesses interested in learning more about the impacts of CMMC on their organization as a DoD supplier or those that are interested in becoming DoD suppliers.

Registration is currently open: https://meet636447746.adobeconnect.com/cmmc_introduction/event/event_info.html