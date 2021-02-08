Weiser once again elected chair of MI GOP

EAST LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Ron Weiser will again be chairman of the Michigan Republican Party after being accused of misusing party funds to keep a candidate out of a 2018 race.

In a landslide victory Weiser entered a third non-consecutive term at the helm of the Party. In a statement from MI GOP, Weiser says he’s ready to make Governor Gretchen Whitmer a one-term Governor.

His win follows accusations made by now former Chairwoman Laura Cox, who said Weiser paid $200,000 to Republican Stanley Grot to withdraw as a candidate for the race for Michigan’s Secretary of State in 2018. Weiser called the allegation baseless and a desperate attempt to smear his name.

Meshawn Maddock was elected as the party's co-chair.