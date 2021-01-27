Whitmer mum on health chief's resignation, sports ban

By 1 hour ago

LANSING, MI (AP)--   Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is refusing to discuss the circumstances surrounding the abrupt departure of Michigan’s health director during the coronavirus pandemic, including whether she asked for his resignation.

Former MDHHS director Robert Gordon

The Democratic governor also declined Monday to set a date for the return of youth contact sports, despite growing pressure after her administration extended the ban through Feb. 21.

Robert Gordon, who issued COVID-19 restrictions after Whitmer’s powers were upended by an October court ruling, resigned Friday as director of the state Department of Health and Human Services. The governor named Elizabeth Hertel to succeed him.

