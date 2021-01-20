Whitmer presents COVID relief plan

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging the state’s Republican-led Legislature to pass her COVID-19 relief plan.

The bills include tax breaks for businesses and money for food and rent assistance.

Whitmer says she plans to dedicate $660 million in federal money for the state’s pandemic response and vaccination rollout.

“My plan is to use this federal funding to scale up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring us closer to our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day.”

Whitmer also wants to allocate about $2 billion in federal and state funding in order for schools to get ready to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1st.

The plan will be sent to the legislature Wednesday.