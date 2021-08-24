Whitmer proposal would use $2.1 billion in COVID aid for housing, economic development

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is seeking the legislature’s approval of her $2 billion economic recovery plan.

The governor wants to use federal pandemic aid to boost spending on areas including small businesses, affordable housing and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The proposal also includes millions more for community college tuition assistance, which Whitmer says is key to developing the state’s workforce.

“Whether it's in skills training, or it's a two-year certificate or as a four-year degree, that is an important way we can invest in our people and make sure that we get a good-paying jobs and support our businesses who need skilled labor.”

Another one of Whitmer’s proposals would invest more than a billion dollars in child care using federal relief funding.