Whitmer says president's numbers don’t tell real economic story

EAST LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered the official Democratic Party response to the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Whitmer delivered her 10-minute rebuttal from an East Lansing high school auditorium packed with invited guests. She took issue with President Trump’s claim of a “blue collar boom.”

“Americans are hurting. In my own state. Our neighbors in Wisconsin, and Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All over the country wages have stagnated while CEO pay has skyrocketed.”

It’s true employment in Michigan is very high, but wage growth has slowed. Hiring in manufacturing, construction, and mining has leveled off.

Economic security is expected to be hotly debated in the industrial Midwest during the 2020 campaign.

Whitmer made one reference to impeachment.

“As we witness the impeachment process in Washington, there are some things that each of us, no matter our party, should demand. The truth matters. Facts matter. And no one should be above the law.”

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by a fraction of a percentage point.