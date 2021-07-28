Whitmer says she does not anticipate new COVID mask orders

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s not about to announce new mask mandates in Michigan.

That’s despite new guidance from the CDC that people should mask up while indoors in areas that are COVID-19 hotspots.

“I do not anticipate another pandemic order,” she said, “not in the near future and maybe not ever.”

Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist both wore masks at an economic development announcement in Detroit. Whitmer said they were following the advice of top medical advisor Doctor Joneigh Khaldun.

Whitmer said she’s very concerned about how variants may develop, but she thinks there are better options right now than new state orders.

“The fact of the matter is we now know a lot more about this virus,” she said. “We have vaccines. The best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated. We’re really strongly encouraging everyone to do just that.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also advising teachers and students to wear masks once school starts.