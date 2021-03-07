Whitmer visits Michigan Guard in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (MPRN)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer and members of Michigan’s congressional delegation visited National Guard troops Friday in Washington. They were stationed there in the aftermath of the assault on the nation’s capital.

Governor Whitmer agreed to deploy roughly a thousand Michigan Guard troops under her command to DC and says she has “no plans” to agree to an extension beyond the March 12 return date.

That’s after the troops complained of food that was undercooked and poor quality. Some of the troops required medical treatment as a result. Whitmer complained to the acting Army secretary about the conditions.

A spokesperson for the governor said Michigan Guard troops have been called upon to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis, civil unrest, and natural disasters, and the governor thinks it’s time for them to return home.

“The brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard are professionals who excel at the work they perform, and this time is no different as they answered the call to protect our nation’s capitol building,” Whitmer said in a statement released by her office.