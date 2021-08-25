UP, WI emergency response agencies get grants from WE Energies

MILWAUKEE, WI-- WE Energies has awarded $50,000 to first responders across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.

The company gave the money to 27 emergency response agencies through its Rewarding Responders Grant program. The We Energies Foundation provides the grants annually to help emergency response agencies purchase lifesaving equipment or important training for their members.

This year’s recipients include the Iron Mountain Fire Department, which will use the money to purchase portable scene lighting equipment, and the Niagara, Wisconsin Police Department, which is using its grant for crime scene processing training and a camera.