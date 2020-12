WI to provide at-home COVID tests amid record deaths

MADISON, WI (AP)--   Wisconsin officials have partnered with a medical testing company to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests as the state set a new record for disease-related deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to provide free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests. Anyone interested in a test can order one through the state Department of Health Services website starting immediately.

Users must collect a sample as a Vault testing supervisor looks on via Zoom and then mail it back to a Vault lab using a prepaid label that comes with the kit. Results will take 48 hours to 72 hours.

Meanwhile, state health officials said they've confirmed the disease played a role in 120 more deaths, a new daily record.