Wildfire burns 6 acres at Pictured Rocks, state forest

GRAND MARAIS, MI (AP)-- Authorities say a wildfire burned about six acres of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and adjacent state forest in Alger County.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel reported the fire around 3 p.m. Monday near the Twelvemile Beach campground. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Burt Township firefighters and Pictured Rocks park rangers extinguished the fire.

Park rangers say large amounts of smoke may linger for the next few days in the area.

The investigation into how the fire started continues.