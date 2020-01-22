Wisconsin DOJ to review sexual assault investigations

MADISON, WI (AP)-- The Wisconsin Department of Justice plans to review a series of sexual assault investigations from the Wisconsin National Guard after a federal report found many were conducted improperly.

An email from the National Guard Bureau obtained by The Cap Times says at least two accusers were told the DOJ would review some cases.

The National Guard Bureau is the agency that wrote the report that revealed multiple shortcomings in the Wisconsin Guard's sexual misconduct reporting protocols. Most notably, those included commanders opening their own internal investigations into complaints rather than referring them to Army or Air Force criminal investigators as required by federal law and Department of Defense policy.