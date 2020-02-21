Wisconsin lawmaker's daughter sentenced in fatal OD case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The daughter of a northeastern Wisconsin state lawmaker has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for providing drugs that killed a pregnant woman. Thirty-year-old Cassie Nygren was sentenced Thursday after she was found guilty in the June 2017 death of 31-year-old Jennifer Skeen. Skeen was six months pregnant when she overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl. WLUK-TV reports Nygren also was sentenced to 17 years of extended supervision. Nygren told the judge heroin was at the root of her choices. Nygren is the daughter of Rep. John Nygren of Marinette, who has been public about his daughter's struggle with drugs.