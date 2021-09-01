Wisconsin man killed in Marinette County ATV accident

BEECHER, WI-- A man was killed when an ATV he was riding crashed into a rock and trees in Marinette County, Wisconsin.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve says it happened Sunday around noon on Park Street property in the town of Beecher. The person who called 911 said the ATV had accelerated quickly out of a garage and hit the rock and trees at a high rate of speed.

Michael Heritsch, 68, of Greenfield, Wisconsin was ejected from the machine, which landed on top of him. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Heritsch was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.