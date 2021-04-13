Wisconsin reports almost 25% of population fully vaccinated

MADISON, WI (AP)-- Wisconsin health officials report nearly a quarter of the state’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Over 1.4 million people making up 24.3 percent of the state’s population have been completely vaccinated.

However, daily case counts have also been on the rise. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 34 percent, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 569 new cases Sunday, as well as one new death.