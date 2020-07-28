UP wolf numbers stable around 700

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources estimates there are nearly 700 wolves in the Upper Peninsula.

Wildlife Division staff who took part in last winter’s survey say there was a minimum of 695 wolves found among 143 packs. Pack size has remained stable and averages just under five animals. The DNR says the state’s population has remained relatively stable over the past nine years.

The survey was conducted from December through March, when the population is at its lowest point in the cycle. Officials say surveyors drive roads and trails in trucks and snowmobiles looking for wolf tracks. They follow them as long as necessary to determine how many wolves made the tracks.