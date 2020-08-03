Woman arrested following fatal Baraga County crash

BARAGA TOWNSHIP, MI-- One person was killed in a traffic crash in Baraga Township Friday.

Troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. to US-41 near the Pines Convenience store. They say a 48-year-old Pelkie woman was southbound when she tried to make a left turn into the gas station parking lot. She turned into the path of a northbound pickup driven by a 69-year-old Wisconsin man.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured. The woman, her 56-year-old male passenger and 4-year-old son were taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital. The 56-year-old man later died of his injuries.

The 48-year-old driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Baraga County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.