Woman dies from injuries caused by construction zone crash in WI

DUNBAR, WI-- An Amberg, Wisconsin woman has died from injuries sustained in a multiple-vehicle crash in Marinette County.

It happened Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. in the paving construction zone of US Highway 8 near Youngs Lake Road in the town of Dunbar.

As eastbound traffic was being flagged to stop in the construction zone, one vehicle failed to slow. It rear-ended a sedan and pushed it into a truck pulling a trailer.

The two occupants of the sedan and the driver of the vehicle that hit it were injured. Thursday morning a passenger in the sedan—59-year-old Jami Marie of Amberg—died as a result of complications from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.