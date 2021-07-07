Woman facing felony charges after she's caught driving 102 mph

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Gogebic County woman was arrested on various charges after police clocked her driving 102 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.

Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post stopped the driver Friday around 8 p.m. on US-2 near M-64 in Marenisco Township. The 37-year-old local homeless woman was found to be under the influence of a drug, had no driver’s license, and was in possession of brass knuckles. She also had a drug-related warrant out of Montana.

The woman was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs, use of meth, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless driving. She was also cited for expired registration and no insurance.

The woman’s passenger—a 35-year-old Land O’Lakes, Wisconsin man—was found to be in possession of meth. He was arrested for use of meth, possession of suspected meth, and violation of probation out of Vilas County, Wisconsin.

Both suspects are lodged in the Gogebic County Jail.