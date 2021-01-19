Woman killed in Michigamme Township accident identified

By 42 minutes ago

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, MI--   Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Michigamme Township on Saturday.

Officials say Charlotte Jenkins, 20, of Fenton was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and hit two oncoming vehicles on US-41 near Michigamme. Her 19-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

Jenkins was a third-year computer engineering student at Michigan Tech who was on her way back to campus when the crash occurred. She was involved with Residence Education and Housing Services and served as the resident assistant for the Women in Engineering community in McNair Hall.

Two other motorists were treated at UPHS-Bell for their injuries.

Tags: 
Michigamme Township
US-41
fatal crash
Charlotte Jenkins
Michigan Tech

Related Content

Driver killed in Marquette County accident

By Jan 18, 2021

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, MI--   A downstate woman has been killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Michigamme Township.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday troopers from the Negaunee Post were dispatched to US-41 near mile marker 102. Officers say a Pontiac Aztek driven by a 20-year-old Fenton woman was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle and hit

Two eastbound vehicles.

The driver suffered fatal injuries. Her passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Brighton, was taken to UPHS-Marquette with serious injuries. Two other injured motorists were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment.