Woman killed in Michigamme Township accident identified

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, MI-- Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Michigamme Township on Saturday.

Officials say Charlotte Jenkins, 20, of Fenton was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and hit two oncoming vehicles on US-41 near Michigamme. Her 19-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

Jenkins was a third-year computer engineering student at Michigan Tech who was on her way back to campus when the crash occurred. She was involved with Residence Education and Housing Services and served as the resident assistant for the Women in Engineering community in McNair Hall.

Two other motorists were treated at UPHS-Bell for their injuries.