Woman missing in Gogebic County's Black River

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI-- The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a woman who reportedly fell into the Black River Saturday.

The 22-year-old from Watertown, WI apparently fell in at Rainbow Falls in Ironwood Township. Deputies and search and rescue personnel were at the scene throughout the night but were unable to locate the woman. A Michigan State Police dive team has been called in to help.

Also assisting are Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Beacon Ambulance and Gogebic County Victim Services.

The area of Rainbow Falls is closed to the public until further notice.