Woman rescued from Carp River ice in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- A woman had to be rescued after she fell into the Carp River Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to Cliffs Dow Road and found a woman in the water holding onto an ice shelf. A third alarm was struck for Marquette County Rescue 131, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Chocolay Township Fire Department.

The woman was safely extricated from the water shortly after Marquette firefighters arrived. The Coast Guard and Rescue 131 were canceled.

The woman was taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment.

No injuries were reported.