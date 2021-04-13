Woman who cut tether sought in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a fugitive 19-year-old woman.

On April 5 Chenoa Phillips was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail for possession of meth. She was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond April 7, ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, and told to report immediately to drug treatment. Phillips removed the tether later that day and failed to report to treatment.

Phillips is described as 5’6” and 138 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Phillips’ current location is asked to call 911. Anyone with knowledge of her possible location is asked to call the MCSO tip line at 906-225-8441.