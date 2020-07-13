Woman who fell into Black River still missing

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI--   The search continues for a Wisconsin woman who fell into the Black River in Ironwood Township over the weekend. 

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says Saturday evening 22-year-old Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown tried to cross the river just above Rainbow Falls when she lost her footing. She fell into the river and was carried over the falls.

Her companion, 22-year-old Karl Nelson of Milwaukee, tried to rescue her but failed.

A Michigan State Police dive team has conducted several underwater searches in and around the falls but hasn’t been able to find Narvaez. They say their efforts have been severely hampered by dangerous currents and treacherous underwater terrain.

Deputies and search and rescue members remain at the scene.

