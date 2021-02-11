Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license of the Wooden Nickel bar in Marquette.

WJMN-TV says a complaint filed on February 2 indicated the bar was above 25 percent seating capacity, it was open past the 10 p.m. curfew patrons were mingling in a common area and neither patrons nor staff were wearing masks.

Another complaint filed on February 4 indicated similar conditions were found in the bar.

Marquette City Police also found the Wooden Nickel open on two dates in January, against state coronavirus regulations. The bar manager and licensee stockholder say they were aware of the activity.

An administrative law judge will hold a virtual hearing on the matter on February 19.