Work on new Soo lock to begin this spring

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded the first phase of construction on a new Soo lock to a Nevada company.

Trade West Construction will get $53 million for the first phase of construction, which involves deepening the upstream approach channel to 30 feet. The project will begin this spring and take about two years to finish.

Phases two and three of the lock project are still in the design phase. They include rehabilitation of the upstream approach walls and construction of the new lock chamber.

The project is estimated to cost nearly $1 billion. Officials say it could be complete in as few as seven years from the start of construction.