MARQUETTE, MI--   Work on the Founders Landing pier project in Marquette has begun.

The $5.6 million project includes the construction of two public-use piers with sitting areas, a fishing station, boardwalk and a kayak launch. The piers will be placed over old pilings in the lower harbor.

City officials say effective immediately the boardwalk at Founders Landing is closed. The public is advised to be careful in the area and to be alert for construction activity.