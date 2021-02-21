U.P. Energy Task Force to meet online Wednesday

MARQUETTE, MI-- The next meeting of the U.P. Energy Task Force is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, as the panel works on its report identifying possible alternatives to meeting the Upper Peninsula’s energy needs.

The online public meeting begins at 1 p.m. and those interested in joining can click on the Microsoft Teams link on the U.P. Energy Task Force webpage. Those who do not have Internet access can participate by phone: Dial 248-509-0316 and enter the conference ID 897 740 07#. People who need special assistance should contact Kimber Frantz at 517-284-5035 or FrantzK@Michigan.gov before the meeting starts.

Time has been scheduled for public comment. Those who wish to speak are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During February Meeting” and your name in the subject line. Members of the public who did not submit their names ahead of time will still be allowed to make a comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.