Marquette County fugitives apprehended

MARQUETTE, MI-- Two men sought by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office have been arrested.

Darrell Patterson and Dennis Swenor were both taken into custody over the weekend.

Patterson was wanted after he cut off his GPS tether February 4 and forfeited his bond. He remains lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

Swenor was wanted for failing to report to jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and felony absconding/forfeiting bond. He is in custody at the Brown County, Wisconsin Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for the tips that were received.