Over $35,000 in COVID-19 relief grants announced for Marquette County nonprofits

MARQUETTE, MI-- The COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a collaboration of the Community Foundation of Marquette County and United Way of Marquette County, recently granted more $35,000 to 23 Marquette County nonprofits. The grants were given as “phase two” of the fund, supporting operational expenses for local nonprofits.
The COVID-19 Community Response Fund volunteer committee met weekly and biweekly since March 2020 to establish the fund, review applications and quickly disperse grants as part of phase one. More than $88,000 in grants were given in the first phase, supporting basic needs such as food for children and seniors and protective equipment for front-line workers and volunteers.
The committee met in January to review phase two applications, providing operational support for nonprofits. These organizations have been affected by decreases in funding typically provided by fundraising events and admission or program fees. The committee awarded $35,620 in phase two grants to help offset these losses. The complete list of phase two awardees is below.
In the last ten months, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has awarded over $124,000 in phase one and phase two grants to Marquette County nonprofits and charitable causes.
COVID-19 Community Response Fund Phase Two Grant Recipients
906 Community Church
Bay Cliff Health Camp
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties, Inc.
Cancer Care of Marquette County
Care Clinic
Forsyth Township Police
Girl Scouts
Hope Free Lutheran Church
Ishpeming Historical Society
Janzen House
Little Brothers, Friends of the Elderly
Marquette Alger Resolution Services
Marquette Regional History Center
Moosewood Nature Center
Negaunee Senior Center
NICE Community Schools
Room at the Inn
St. Anthony's Catholic Parish
Superior Children's Advocacy
Superior Housing Solutions
The Salvation Army - Marquette and Ishpeming
Trillium House
UP Children's Museum