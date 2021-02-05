Shepherd resident arrested in the Soo for meth possession

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A downstate woman was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on drug charges Thursday.

Around 2:35 a.m. Michigan State Police from the Sault Post stopped a vehicle in the Meijer gas station parking lot near 3 Mile Road. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Tiffany Comstock, 31, of Shepherd. She was found to be on probation and had two active warrants for her arrest.

Following the troopers’ investigation, Comstock was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of suspected meth. Officers believed she was intending to distribute the drug.

Comstock was arrested and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail and arraigned on a charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver. Her bond is set at $10,000 with conditions.