Sheriff: Calumet man charged in Capitol riot not a risk to public

HOUGHTON, MI (AP)-- A Michigan sheriff is speaking up for an Upper Peninsula man who was charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean says Karl Dresch “stepped over the line” by going into the Capitol. But the sheriff says Dresch isn't a “dangerous man or dangerous to the community."

Dresch has been in custody for more than two months after prosecutors said he might flee or obstruct justice if granted bond. Dresch is trying to get released on bond.

The Calumet man is charged with five crimes, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol and obstruction of Congress. His late father, Stephen Dresch, was a dean at Michigan Technological University and a Republican state lawmaker.