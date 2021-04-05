Sheriff: Calumet man charged in Capitol riot not a risk to public

HOUGHTON, MI (AP)--   A Michigan sheriff is speaking up for an Upper Peninsula man who was charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Karl Dresch

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean says Karl Dresch “stepped over the line” by going into the Capitol. But the sheriff says Dresch isn't a “dangerous man or dangerous to the community."

Dresch has been in custody for more than two months after prosecutors said he might flee or obstruct justice if granted bond. Dresch is trying to get released on bond.

The Calumet man is charged with five crimes, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol and obstruction of Congress. His late father, Stephen Dresch, was a dean at Michigan Technological University and a Republican state lawmaker.

CALUMET, MI (AP)--   A Calumet man is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

WLUC-TV says Karl Dresch is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions; and obstructing an official proceeding. Dresch was arrested Tuesday in Calumet and appeared in court via video Wednesday.