2nd child shot by dad dies in Lansing-area murder-suicide

DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI (AP)-- Police say a 3-year-old boy shot by his father has died, a third death in a murder-suicide in Eaton County.

Anson Zwick died Wednesday night. He and a 5-year-old sister, Vivian Zwick, were shot Tuesday at their home in Delta Township, about six miles west of Lansing. The county sheriff's office says the children were shot by their father, Joseph Lechleitner, who then killed himself.

Lechleitner lived in the Shingleton area of the Upper Peninsula. The children lived with their mother in Eaton County.