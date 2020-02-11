Accused shooter arraigned in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON, MI-- An Ontonagon County man has been arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder following a shooting Sunday.

Cole Wascher, 24, of Greenland Township is accused of shooting a 23-year-old Ontonagon man. He was arraigned in 98th District Court Monday on the assault charge and felony firearms. He faces up to life in prison.

The victim was taken to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, then transferred to Aspirus Wausau.

Wascher remains lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail on a $200,000 cash/surety bond. A probable cause hearing is set for February 24 and a preliminary hearing for March 2.