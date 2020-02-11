Accused shooter arraigned in Ontonagon County

By 3 minutes ago

ONTONAGON, MI--   An Ontonagon County man has been arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder following a shooting Sunday. 

Cole Wascher, 24, of Greenland Township is accused of shooting a 23-year-old Ontonagon man. He was arraigned in 98th District Court Monday on the assault charge and felony firearms. He faces up to life in prison.

The victim was taken to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, then transferred to Aspirus Wausau.

Wascher remains lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail on a $200,000 cash/surety bond. A probable cause hearing is set for February 24 and a preliminary hearing for March 2.

Tags: 
Ontonagon shooting
Greenland Township
Cole Wascher
Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital
assault with intent to murder

Related Content

Ontonagon man shot, hospitalized

By Feb 10, 2020

GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, MI--   Police are investigating a shooting in Ontonagon County.

Sunday around 8:35 a.m. Negaunee Regional Dispatch received a 911 call saying a man had been shot. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post and the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Investigation revealed a 24-year-old Greenland Township man shot a 23-year-old Ontonagon man. The victim was taken to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, then transferred to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. His condition is unknown.