UP Animal Welfare Shelter Inc receives grant

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is one of 23 recipients of a 2020 Animal Welfare Fund grant.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development – or MDARD – announced the shelter will receive $4,584.

MDARD will distribute over $127,000 to 23 registered animal shelters throughout the state to support the spaying and neutering of shelter dogs and cats to help them be more adoptable. Grants also help support many anti-cruelty and proper care programs and training around the state. Registered shelters also can receive assistance through the grant program for the unrecovered costs of care for animals involved in legal investigations.