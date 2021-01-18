Application opens Tuesday for Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program

$55 million in funding available through Michigan Economic Development Corporation-led relief program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and recent public health orders

Application will be open 9 am EST Jan. 19 – Noon EST Jan. 22. at www.michiganbusiness.org/survival

All applications received will be collected by MEDC, then reviewed and considered by regional Economic Development Organization grant administrators

LANSING, MI-- Michigan’s small businesses impacted by the recent COVID-19 emergency “gatherings and face mask orders” can begin applying for $55 million in Michigan Small Business Survival grants through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. EST, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today. The program was authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund on Jan. 14.

“The Michigan Small Business Survival Grants Program will help small businesses throughout Michigan hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19, especially as they continue to experience additional strain in the winter months,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This program provides a significant opportunity to address the immediate needs of these businesses, and I strongly encourage all eligible businesses to apply for assistance.”

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program was signed into law by Governor Whitmer to meet the urgent need of Michigan small businesses that have experienced a significant financial hardship since the “gatherings and face mask orders” went into effect. Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact.

To help businesses prepare, resources including the application questions, a tutorial video on how to apply, and instructions for registering in the application platform prior to Tuesday morning are available on www.michiganbusiness.org/survival. That same landing page is where the single, statewide application will go live on 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 19 through 12:00 p.m. (noon) ETS on Friday, January 22, 2021.

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grants will be administered by 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) covering all 83 counties across the state. All submitted applications will be reviewed by the EDOs based on eligibility requirements and local priorities and objectives. Grants will not be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Businesses must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:

Had 1 to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a world-wide basis on November 17, 2020.

Is in an industry that demonstrates it is affected by the “gatherings and face mask orders.”

Needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses.

Can demonstrate an income loss as a result of the orders as determined by the EDO in which an eligible business is located.

Is not a live music and entertainment venue that is eligible for the Michigan Stage Survival grant program.

Individual EDOs may have additional eligibility requirements, which businesses will be able to access from the michiganbusiness.org/survival landing page. EDOs will also have discretion on grant awards up to the maximum of $20,000 for businesses that are fully closed and $15,000 to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact.

For the convenience of applicants, an electronic queue system will also be in effect once again with businesses entering the queue prior to entry into the application. Businesses will be able to sign up to receive an alert when they have reached the front of the queue with 15 minutes to start the application once they have been notified that they have reached the front of the queue.

Per statutory requirements, a monthly report will be provided to the legislature that includes a listing of grants awarded in the previous month and the name of the recipient of each grant provided under the program. A full list of grant awardees will be available on michiganbusiness.org/survival.

“We have seen the urgent need for these resources for small businesses across the state, and MEDC is proud to work with our local partners to ensure this funding gets into the hands of businesses efficiently, effectively and with the greatest impact possible,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton.

In total, the MEDC has now launched 23 COVID-19 relief and recovery programs that have supported more than 18,500 businesses in the state and helped to retain nearly 147,000 jobs across all 83 counties. To learn more about MEDC’s COVID-19 response programs and the impact they are having on economic recovery efforts, visit michiganbusiness.org/covid19response. Other resources for economic reopening efforts as well as businesses across Michigan struggling with economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19.