Audit: UW System paid out $68.5 million in student refunds

MADISON, WI (AP)-- A new report shows the University of Wisconsin System paid out nearly $70 million in coronavirus-related refunds to students last year.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report Tuesday that shows the system paid out $68.5 million in housing and food service refunds to students after campuses closed in March as the pandemic was taking hold in Wisconsin.

The report also found the Board of Regents approved student fee reductions at four two-year schools and at UW-Milwaukee heading into the fall semester to reflect a lack of athletic and performing arts programming.