Autistic, hearing impaired in Michigan offered designation

MASON, MI (AP)-- Michigan residents with conditions such as deafness or autism that could impede communication with law enforcement can now apply to have a designation associated with their information that comes up on officers’ computer systems during traffic stops.

During a news conference Monday in Mason, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson promoted the so-called “communication impediment designation” that went into effect this month.

The designation wouldn’t appear on identification cards or documents, but it would appear on the Law Enforcement Information Network that officers use to create safe and productive interactions.