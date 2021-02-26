Baraga Township crash injures several people

BARAGA TOWNSHIP, MI-- Injuries are reported from a two-vehicle accident in Baraga County Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 8 a.m. to US-41 near Selkey Road in Baraga Township. It appeared a southbound pickup truck lost control in poor weather, crossed the centerline and was struck by a northbound SUV.

All five occupants of the pickup were taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, as was the driver of the SUV. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Baraga Police Department, KBIC Police Department, Michigan State Police, L’Anse and Baraga Fire and 906 Towing assisted at the scene.