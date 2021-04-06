Benson will not testify about 2020 election

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Michigan’s Secretary of State is at odds with State Senate Republicans over appearing before a committee to testify on election security.

The state Director of Elections has agreed to appear before the Senate Oversight committee, but not Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The committee is scheduled to meet later this month.

State Senator Ed McBroom says he’s extended another invitation to Benson to appear at the hearing. McBroom says he would like Benson to appear before the committee to discuss the 2020 election.

But a Benson spokesman says Oversight Committee members have spread “misinformation” about the 2020 elections, adding the Secretary of State does not want to be in such a “charade”.