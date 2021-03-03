Bergman demands answers, accountability for bad food given to National Guard troops

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Congressman Jack Bergman is asking why members of the Michigan National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C. were served spoiled, undercooked and inedible food.

Troops are in the area as part of a Post-Inaugural Security Mission. Contracted meal service was used to provide food to Michigan’s 1,000 personnel and troops from other states.

On Tuesday Bergman sent a letter to General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. He said the situation is unacceptable, and while the troops don’t demand a 5-star resort or expensive food, at a minimum they deserve meals that are safe to eat. He urged Hokanson to take immediate action to remedy the situation for the remainder of the time the troops remain in Washington and provide full accountability for the failure.

The troops are scheduled to return to Michigan shortly after March 12.