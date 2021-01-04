Bergman sworn in to 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- On Sunday, January 3, Rep. Jack Bergman was sworn in to the 117th Congress to serve his 3rd term. He released the following statement:

"I’m grateful and honored that the constituents of the First District have entrusted me to serve as their Representative in Washington for another term. Since day one, we’ve successfully fought to cut taxes and red tape, get a new Soo Lock underway, support our workers and small businesses, protect our rights, preserve our way of life, and keep our Great Lakes beautiful. I’m excited to serve in this new Congress and will continue to show up every day to fight for every First District constituent.”

The First District currently consists of 44% of the land mass of the State of Michigan. Prior to serving in Congress, Rep. Jack Bergman was a small business owner, airline pilot, and spent 40 years in the United States Marine Corps where he fought in Vietnam. Rep. Bergman is the highest-ranking combat Veteran ever elected to Congress.