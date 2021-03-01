UP businesses cited, fined for not following COVID rules

MARQUETTE, MI-- Five Upper Peninsula businesses have been cited by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 safety violations.
On-site inspections recently determined 23 Michigan employers allegedly committed violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19.
- Midway Rentals and Sales of Negaunee was cited for an “other-than-serious” violation for not having on site a preparedness and response plan and not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties amounted to $1,200.
- Iron Mountain Powersports of Kingsford was fined $400 for not documenting daily health screenings.
- Cross General Contracting of Munising was fined $1,000 for employees not wearing face coverings.
- Smith Metal Structures of Iron Mountain was cited for an “other-than-serious” violation for not documenting daily health screenings.
- Terrazzo Creations and Renewals of Iron Mountain was cited for an “other-than-serious” violation for not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, amounted to $800.