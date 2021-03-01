UP businesses cited, fined for not following COVID rules

By 3 hours ago

MARQUETTE, MI--   Five Upper Peninsula businesses have been cited by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 safety violations.

On-site inspections recently determined 23 Michigan employers allegedly committed violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19.

  • Midway Rentals and Sales of Negaunee was cited for an “other-than-serious” violation for not having on site a preparedness and response plan and not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties amounted to $1,200.
  • Iron Mountain Powersports of Kingsford was fined $400 for not documenting daily health screenings.
  • Cross General Contracting of Munising was fined $1,000 for employees not wearing face coverings.
  • Smith Metal Structures of Iron Mountain was cited for an “other-than-serious” violation for not documenting daily health screenings.
  • Terrazzo Creations and Renewals of Iron Mountain was cited for an “other-than-serious” violation for not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, amounted to $800.
Tags: 
MIOSHA
COVID-19 workplace rules
safety violations