Cafe Rosetta wants its food license back

CALUMET, MI-- A Houghton County restaurant is trying to get its food license reinstated, after Michigan officials suspended it for non-compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

WLUC-TV says Café Rosetta in Calumet was fined $7,500 for defying two restraining orders and operating without the license since December. The café has allowed indoor dining when it was prohibited and many patrons did not wear masks while in the restaurant.

In a virtual court hearing Thursday an attorney with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development told the judge jail time could be an option if the café continues not to comply with the law. But she said the state wants to avoid that route, if possible.

An attorney with the restaurant says the fine was paid and the café is complying with the most recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Services pandemic order. The judge says the café shouldn’t be operating without a license, period.

Café Rosetta is not permitted to operate over the next 15 days.