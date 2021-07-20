Canada to open borders to Americans next month

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- Canada plans to reopen its border to vaccinated American tourists starting in August.

If you’re a U.S. citizen, and you’ve had all your COVID shots for at least 14 days, and you have a negative COVID test and you fill out an online form proving all of those things, you can once again visit Canada starting August 9.

People who have to cross the border for essential work have been permitted during the pandemic, but Canada hadn’t yet reopened its borders to tourists.

U.S. residents will be the first allowed in next month. People from other nations could be allowed in starting September 7th if COVID cases remain low, according to the latest plan from the government.