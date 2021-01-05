Candice Miller says she won't run for governor in 2022

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI (AP)-- Candice Miller says she won't run for Michigan governor in 2022.

Miller is a popular public works commissioner in Macomb County who has tackled environmental problems since leaving Congress. Miller, a Republican, was just re-elected to another four-year term. She says improving water quality and maintaining local infrastructure are her priorities.

Miller comes from a large county and has statewide name recognition as a former secretary of state. It's a significant name to scratch off the list as the Republican Party looks for candidates to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.



