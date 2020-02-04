"Check off" for the United Way of Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- The United Way of Marquette County is encouraging residents to “check off” for the United Way Fund on their Michigan tax returns.

The fund was created to help families with their most basic needs, like food, shelter and clothing. Residents can donate all or part of their refund to the United Way Fund using Form 4642 on their income tax return.

Andrew Rickauer is Executive Director of the Marquette County United Way. He says today’s economic conditions and high unemployment in the state have put more families at risk than ever before, and the need for assistance has never been greater. Rickauer says the check-off is an easy and painless way to help those in the community.

Last year the United Way Fund received about $500 from residents who “checked off” their tax forms. The money helped provide food and clothing for local families.