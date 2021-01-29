Chippewa County chosen for spaceport control center

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association has selected the Chippewa County Airport as the site for a new spaceport command and control center.

It’s the third and final site chosen in the Michigan Launch Initiative, which aims to launch commercial and military payloads into low-earth orbit. A location about 15 miles north of Marquette has been selected for a vertical launch site. Downstate Oscoda was chosen for horizontal launches. The proposed control center near Sault Ste. Marie would support both sites.

Officials say the initiative will enable MAMA to work with the military and launch Department of Defense satellites. The initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Environmental groups are concerned the Marquette site could negatively impact Lake Superior and the surrounding area. MAMA will conduct a two- to three-year environmental study and release those findings to the public.

Officials hope to make the site operational by 2025.